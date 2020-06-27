6222 Orange St

Amenities
One-of-a-kind, completely remodeled, spacious, bright top floor of a duplex. This unit has been converted to a penthouse loft-style using the highest quality materials. New bathroom fixtures, stainless steel appliances, handmade wood cabinets, polished concrete countertops & original antique hardware. The unit also has beautiful reclaimed hardwood floors, a master suite with a large master bathroom, glass showers & huge walk-in closets. Original stained glass windows, brick fireplace & moldings also add to the charm. All electrical systems have been upgraded, & the LED lighting, solar panel roof system, sub panel, 200 amp service, copper plumbing system, HVAC unit, water heater, water filtration system & drip irrigation system. Chimney was just re-built in 2018 as well. EV charging station in the garage, plus a new custom built security gate system. A short walk to The Farmers Market, The Grove, Joan's on Third, Toast, Magnolia, LACMA & all the trendy shops & eateries on Third Street!