Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:14 AM

6222 Orange St

6222 Orange St · No Longer Available
Location

6222 Orange St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One-of-a-kind, completely remodeled, spacious, bright top floor of a duplex. This unit has been converted to a penthouse loft-style using the highest quality materials. New bathroom fixtures, stainless steel appliances, handmade wood cabinets, polished concrete countertops & original antique hardware. The unit also has beautiful reclaimed hardwood floors, a master suite with a large master bathroom, glass showers & huge walk-in closets. Original stained glass windows, brick fireplace & moldings also add to the charm. All electrical systems have been upgraded, & the LED lighting, solar panel roof system, sub panel, 200 amp service, copper plumbing system, HVAC unit, water heater, water filtration system & drip irrigation system. Chimney was just re-built in 2018 as well. EV charging station in the garage, plus a new custom built security gate system. A short walk to The Farmers Market, The Grove, Joan's on Third, Toast, Magnolia, LACMA & all the trendy shops & eateries on Third Street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 Orange St have any available units?
6222 Orange St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6222 Orange St have?
Some of 6222 Orange St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6222 Orange St currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Orange St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Orange St pet-friendly?
No, 6222 Orange St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6222 Orange St offer parking?
Yes, 6222 Orange St offers parking.
Does 6222 Orange St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6222 Orange St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Orange St have a pool?
No, 6222 Orange St does not have a pool.
Does 6222 Orange St have accessible units?
No, 6222 Orange St does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Orange St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6222 Orange St does not have units with dishwashers.
