Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
621 South BARRINGTON Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

621 South BARRINGTON Avenue

621 South Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

621 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled penthouse located in the Brentwood Le Provencal Condominium. This brightly lit 3 bed 2 bath penthouse comes with a loft, private rooftop, large patio, fireplace, hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a stovetop, oven, warming drawer, dishwasher, refrigerator, granite countertops, custom cabinets, and recessed lighting. The large master bath has his and her sinks, separate tub and shower with great finishes. This unit includes in-unit laundry and 2 gated parking spaces side by side with plenty of guest parking. The Le Provencal is a well-maintained building with lush parklike landscaping and newly installed security surveillance cameras. The complex amenities include a heated pool, jacuzzi, and Lush landscaping. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, recreation center, park, post office, and eateries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue have any available units?
621 South BARRINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
621 South BARRINGTON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 South BARRINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
