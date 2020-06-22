621 South BARRINGTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Beautifully remodeled penthouse located in the Brentwood Le Provencal Condominium. This brightly lit 3 bed 2 bath penthouse comes with a loft, private rooftop, large patio, fireplace, hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a stovetop, oven, warming drawer, dishwasher, refrigerator, granite countertops, custom cabinets, and recessed lighting. The large master bath has his and her sinks, separate tub and shower with great finishes. This unit includes in-unit laundry and 2 gated parking spaces side by side with plenty of guest parking. The Le Provencal is a well-maintained building with lush parklike landscaping and newly installed security surveillance cameras. The complex amenities include a heated pool, jacuzzi, and Lush landscaping. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, recreation center, park, post office, and eateries.