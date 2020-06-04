All apartments in Los Angeles
6207 Nita Avenue
6207 Nita Avenue

6207 Nita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6207 Nita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning tri-level home, with 2 master suites, in the heart of Woodland Hills. Rare opportunity to live in the highly desired Villa Castilla community, located just blocks away from some of the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment that Warner Center has to offer. A private brick, paved, patio adorns the front entrance. The cozy living room has a decorative, working, fireplace and oversized windows that illuminate the hardwood floors with natural light. This beautifully remodeled home has cathedral ceilings with ample recessed lighting, hardwood floors, lovely plantation shutters throughout and has been newly painted. The kitchen is a chef's dream with gorgeous granite counter tops, a brand new suite of stainless appliances (including double door fridge with water & ice, gas 5 burner stove, dishwasher and microwave), custom cabinets and Italian glass pendant lighting. Off the kitchen is a half bath and laundry room equipped with a front loading washer/dryer set. The dining area and stairs have a florid design railing, that adds to the charm of the home. The carpeted upstairs master suites both have their own full bath, and a large overhead fan. There is central air and heat and an attached 2 car garage with storage. Tenants of Villa Castilla have use of the manicured ground, inviting pool and spa. The owner pays the HOA fee and the tenant to due their due diligence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Nita Avenue have any available units?
6207 Nita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 Nita Avenue have?
Some of 6207 Nita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Nita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Nita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Nita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6207 Nita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6207 Nita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6207 Nita Avenue offers parking.
Does 6207 Nita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6207 Nita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Nita Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6207 Nita Avenue has a pool.
Does 6207 Nita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6207 Nita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Nita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6207 Nita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
