6207 Nita Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning tri-level home, with 2 master suites, in the heart of Woodland Hills. Rare opportunity to live in the highly desired Villa Castilla community, located just blocks away from some of the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment that Warner Center has to offer. A private brick, paved, patio adorns the front entrance. The cozy living room has a decorative, working, fireplace and oversized windows that illuminate the hardwood floors with natural light. This beautifully remodeled home has cathedral ceilings with ample recessed lighting, hardwood floors, lovely plantation shutters throughout and has been newly painted. The kitchen is a chef's dream with gorgeous granite counter tops, a brand new suite of stainless appliances (including double door fridge with water & ice, gas 5 burner stove, dishwasher and microwave), custom cabinets and Italian glass pendant lighting. Off the kitchen is a half bath and laundry room equipped with a front loading washer/dryer set. The dining area and stairs have a florid design railing, that adds to the charm of the home. The carpeted upstairs master suites both have their own full bath, and a large overhead fan. There is central air and heat and an attached 2 car garage with storage. Tenants of Villa Castilla have use of the manicured ground, inviting pool and spa. The owner pays the HOA fee and the tenant to due their due diligence.