2bd/1ba Spacious Unit Available in Crenshaw/Mesa Heights District - SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call/text onsite Resident Manager Rea Jean (213) 400-4946 to schedule a showing.



Bright, Spacious and updated 2bd/1ba second floor unit located in the Crenshaw/Park Mesa Heights district This unit is move in ready and a must see! Owner looking to make decision asap! Easy Online Application.



Amenities include:

*Bright and spacious open floor plan

*Beautiful hardwood laminate and tile flooring throughout

*Spacious bedrooms

* Custom Paint

* Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space (stove and fridge included)

* 1 Car Assigned Parking

* Stair Way Access to 2nd Floor Only

* Professionally Landscaped and very well lit at night

* Video Security - Closed Circuit Security Monitored Building



Terms

Address: 6200 10th Ave Unit 15 Los Angeles

Lease: 12 Months 1 Year

Available: Now

Monthly Rent $1995.00

Security Deposit $1995.00

Pets Allowed: Y w/Pet Deposit $300 (2 animals max)

Cats ok - Small Dogs Only Under 25lbs

All ESA/Service Animals Welcome

Application $35 per person 18+



Online Rental Application visit www.laexpressleasing.com



