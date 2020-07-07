All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:52 AM

6200 10th Ave

6200 S 10th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6200 S 10th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2bd/1ba Spacious Unit Available in Crenshaw/Mesa Heights District - SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call/text onsite Resident Manager Rea Jean (213) 400-4946 to schedule a showing.

Bright, Spacious and updated 2bd/1ba second floor unit located in the Crenshaw/Park Mesa Heights district This unit is move in ready and a must see! Owner looking to make decision asap! Easy Online Application.

Amenities include:
*Bright and spacious open floor plan
*Beautiful hardwood laminate and tile flooring throughout
*Spacious bedrooms
* Custom Paint
* Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space (stove and fridge included)
* 1 Car Assigned Parking
* Stair Way Access to 2nd Floor Only
* Professionally Landscaped and very well lit at night
* Video Security - Closed Circuit Security Monitored Building

Terms
Address: 6200 10th Ave Unit 15 Los Angeles
Lease: 12 Months 1 Year
Available: Now
Monthly Rent $1995.00
Security Deposit $1995.00
Pets Allowed: Y w/Pet Deposit $300 (2 animals max)
Cats ok - Small Dogs Only Under 25lbs
All ESA/Service Animals Welcome
Application $35 per person 18+

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call/text onsite Resident Manager Rea Jean (213) 400-4946 to schedule a showing.
Online Rental Application visit www.laexpressleasing.com

(RLNE5000866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 10th Ave have any available units?
6200 10th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6200 10th Ave have?
Some of 6200 10th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6200 10th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 10th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6200 10th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6200 10th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6200 10th Ave offers parking.
Does 6200 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6200 10th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 10th Ave have a pool?
No, 6200 10th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6200 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6200 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6200 10th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
