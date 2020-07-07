Amenities
2bd/1ba Spacious Unit Available in Crenshaw/Mesa Heights District - SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call/text onsite Resident Manager Rea Jean (213) 400-4946 to schedule a showing.
Bright, Spacious and updated 2bd/1ba second floor unit located in the Crenshaw/Park Mesa Heights district This unit is move in ready and a must see! Owner looking to make decision asap! Easy Online Application.
Amenities include:
*Bright and spacious open floor plan
*Beautiful hardwood laminate and tile flooring throughout
*Spacious bedrooms
* Custom Paint
* Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space (stove and fridge included)
* 1 Car Assigned Parking
* Stair Way Access to 2nd Floor Only
* Professionally Landscaped and very well lit at night
* Video Security - Closed Circuit Security Monitored Building
Terms
Address: 6200 10th Ave Unit 15 Los Angeles
Lease: 12 Months 1 Year
Available: Now
Monthly Rent $1995.00
Security Deposit $1995.00
Pets Allowed: Y w/Pet Deposit $300 (2 animals max)
Cats ok - Small Dogs Only Under 25lbs
All ESA/Service Animals Welcome
Application $35 per person 18+
Online Rental Application visit www.laexpressleasing.com
(RLNE5000866)