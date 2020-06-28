620 Silver Lake Boulevard

Amenities

SILVERLAKE!!!!This is a rare opportunity to rent a completely remodeled home in a prime Silverlake location close to the 101 freeway. Close to all the dining and shopping that Sunset and Silverlake has to offer. No room was missed in this complete remodel. New kitchen, bath, bedrooms and flooring all done. This property has a nice backyard patio sitting area and a detached 1 car garage with tandem parking for 2 cars. Also includes washer and dryer, brand new stainless stell appliances, custom quart kitchen with quartz countertops. Private backyard and A/C. Too much to list. Must See.