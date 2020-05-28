All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive

6193 Rockcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6193 Rockcliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Fully furnished Vintage Mid-Century with amazing views, privacy, and outdoor space. Long driveway passes a private grass lawn and leads to the entrance where you are greeted by a mix of polished concrete and wood floors. Lower floor contains two bedrooms and one redone bath, a spacious family room with fireplace and access to the backyard, plus an office. Upstairs is a dramatic, open kitchen with 6 burner Wolf range and stainless steel appliances and countertops, plus head on views of the Hollywood sign on one side and city views on the other. A huge, sunlit patio is accessed from the kitchen and dining area. The spacious living room opens to a balcony with gorgeous city views. This floor is also highlighted by an ultra chic master suite with skylit bath. Linen and cooking utensils provided. Just bring your toothbrush and a smile. Former home of Jazz great Stan Kenton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive have any available units?
6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive have?
Some of 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive offers parking.
Does 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive have a pool?
No, 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive have accessible units?
No, 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6193 ROCKCLIFF Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College