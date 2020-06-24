All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 619 SAN JUAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
619 SAN JUAN Avenue
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

619 SAN JUAN Avenue

619 E San Juan Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

619 E San Juan Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Stunning eco-friendly, Architectural townhome only two blocks from Abbot Kinney Blvd. Designed by award-winning architect Howard Rosen, this exquisite three-story property with a lovely courtyard setting boasts three large bedrooms, three bathrooms, den, and rooftop deck with gorgeous views. Architectural truss ceilings, sleek concrete flooring, and skylights throughout compliment the chef's kitchen that opens up to the living and dining areas and spacious patio. The property also comes complete with Fleetwood dual glazed windows, solar energy system, tankless water heater, and two covered parking spots. This is the quintessential Venice experience met with sophistication and luxury.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 SAN JUAN Avenue have any available units?
619 SAN JUAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 619 SAN JUAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
619 SAN JUAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 SAN JUAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 619 SAN JUAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 619 SAN JUAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 619 SAN JUAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 619 SAN JUAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 SAN JUAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 SAN JUAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 619 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 619 SAN JUAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 619 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 619 SAN JUAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 SAN JUAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College