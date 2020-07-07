All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:11 AM

6176 Mount Angelus Dr

6176 Mount Angelus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6176 Mount Angelus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
6176 Mount Angelus Dr Available 08/07/20 1970s Highland Park Post and Beam Modern Home with Stunning Views | 3 bedroom/2 bathroom - Stylish 70s post and beam modern home with stunning mountain and city views. Beautifully designed rooms open to outdoor spaces that offer panoramic views and a tropical backyard sanctuary. Lots of clerestory windows, folding and sliding doors create the ultimate indoor/outdoor flow synonymous with the architectural style. This private retreat is located just a few blocks from the Gold Line and minutes from South Pasadena, Downtown Los Angeles and Silver Lake! This oasis is bound to be your dream home!

Showings will be held Friday and Saturday, 6/26 & 6/27. Book your private showing here: https://calendly.com/nikkikilmer/mount-angelus

**All showings require a signed COVID disclosure. This will be sent to you via Docusign before our appointment.

Highlights:
-Updated finishes
-Washer/Dryer in unit
-Dishwasher
-Stainless steel appliances
-1 parking spot included
-Gorgeous light throughout
-Lush backyard garden

(RLNE5350506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6176 Mount Angelus Dr have any available units?
6176 Mount Angelus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6176 Mount Angelus Dr have?
Some of 6176 Mount Angelus Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6176 Mount Angelus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6176 Mount Angelus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6176 Mount Angelus Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6176 Mount Angelus Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6176 Mount Angelus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6176 Mount Angelus Dr offers parking.
Does 6176 Mount Angelus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6176 Mount Angelus Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6176 Mount Angelus Dr have a pool?
No, 6176 Mount Angelus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6176 Mount Angelus Dr have accessible units?
No, 6176 Mount Angelus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6176 Mount Angelus Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6176 Mount Angelus Dr has units with dishwashers.

