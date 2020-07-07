Amenities

6176 Mount Angelus Dr Available 08/07/20 1970s Highland Park Post and Beam Modern Home with Stunning Views | 3 bedroom/2 bathroom - Stylish 70s post and beam modern home with stunning mountain and city views. Beautifully designed rooms open to outdoor spaces that offer panoramic views and a tropical backyard sanctuary. Lots of clerestory windows, folding and sliding doors create the ultimate indoor/outdoor flow synonymous with the architectural style. This private retreat is located just a few blocks from the Gold Line and minutes from South Pasadena, Downtown Los Angeles and Silver Lake! This oasis is bound to be your dream home!



Showings will be held Friday and Saturday, 6/26 & 6/27. Book your private showing here: https://calendly.com/nikkikilmer/mount-angelus



**All showings require a signed COVID disclosure. This will be sent to you via Docusign before our appointment.



Highlights:

-Updated finishes

-Washer/Dryer in unit

-Dishwasher

-Stainless steel appliances

-1 parking spot included

-Gorgeous light throughout

-Lush backyard garden



(RLNE5350506)