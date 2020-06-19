6170 Pat Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367 Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully upgraded home in the highly sought out Woodland Hills area. Enjoy your gorgeous city lights view and take a swim in your pool. You will be very impressed with the home. Very spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Plenty of parking space out front. Live the luxury life for a fraction of the price. Home can be provided furnished for an additional fee if requested. Detached garage has been converted to a studio and has been leased out to a very kind and polite tenant who has their own electricity and water meter separate from main house. Text Rahida 949-300-2887 for any questions
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6170 Pat Avenue have any available units?
6170 Pat Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.