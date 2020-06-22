All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard
Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:40 PM

6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard

6170 1/2 W Olympic Blvd · (323) 287-9878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6170 1/2 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 6302 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***ONE MONTH FREE***

BEAUTIFULLY maintained downstairs 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in Carthay with garage parking, private patio, A/C, stove and fridge, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen and bathroom, formal dining room, TONS of closets, TONS of natural light, and much more. Centrally located to Miracle Mile, WeHo, 10fwy, Mid-City, Koreatown, and DTLA. Quiet, residential neighborhood. Sorry, no laundry on-site and no pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have any available units?
6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have?
Some of 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity