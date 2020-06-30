All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

617 North Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
2BR, 2 Bath w/Tandem Parking!!! Take Advantage! - Property Id: 194055

This unit is almost finished and we will post proper photos very soon once it is ready!

Contact Oscar today at (323) 333-9980 to schedule a viewing!

Owner pays water
2 full bathrooms
2nd floor unit
Tandem parking (Fits 2 cars)
One year lease
Cats OK
NO DOGS
Looking for immediate move-ins
A/C in one bedroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194055
Property Id 194055

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5444094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 N Oxford Ave 206 have any available units?
617 N Oxford Ave 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 N Oxford Ave 206 have?
Some of 617 N Oxford Ave 206's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 N Oxford Ave 206 currently offering any rent specials?
617 N Oxford Ave 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 N Oxford Ave 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 N Oxford Ave 206 is pet friendly.
Does 617 N Oxford Ave 206 offer parking?
Yes, 617 N Oxford Ave 206 offers parking.
Does 617 N Oxford Ave 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 N Oxford Ave 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 N Oxford Ave 206 have a pool?
No, 617 N Oxford Ave 206 does not have a pool.
Does 617 N Oxford Ave 206 have accessible units?
No, 617 N Oxford Ave 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 617 N Oxford Ave 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 N Oxford Ave 206 does not have units with dishwashers.

