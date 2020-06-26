6167 Woodland View Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Welcome Home to this Magnificent Tuscan Villa!!!!Located in a highly sought after neighborhood of Valley Circle Estates of Woodland Hills!! Crown of the Community!!! Built in 2006!! Enter this stunning two story home through the staggering 19+ Foot entry that sets the tone for the rest of the home. Bright and raised living room with magnificent wood burning fireplace, and over sized windows. Etched and sealed Travertine and marble flooring throughout the first floor. Gourmet chef's kitchen includes Viking Appliances, granite counters with a huge center island that overlaps in to the family room with a fireplace and French doors leading to outside. Entertainer’s formal dining room with double French doors that takes you to a Grotto style sitting area and a spacious a resort style back yard with a beautiful pool with water features and spa perfect for entertaining!! Spacious office or library, full bath, laundry room completes the first floor, Upstairs with large loft sitting area, and 4 En Suite Bedrooms all with their own walk in closet. Incredibly massive master bedroom boast a seating area, double sided fire place, balcony that overlooks the back yard and pool, it is truly is a private oasis of serenity, views, his and hers closets and a sexy master bath with it's own fireplace! This exquisite home represents the perfect California entertainer's home offering spacious space, privacy and amenities!Minutes from Calabasas Commons, all Shopping and Restaurants!!