Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 PM

6167 Woodland View Drive

6167 Woodland View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6167 Woodland View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome Home to this Magnificent Tuscan Villa!!!!Located in a highly sought after neighborhood of Valley Circle Estates of Woodland Hills!! Crown of the Community!!! Built in 2006!! Enter this stunning two story home through the staggering 19+ Foot entry that sets the tone for the rest of the home. Bright and raised living room with magnificent wood burning fireplace, and over sized windows. Etched and sealed Travertine and marble flooring throughout the first floor. Gourmet chef's kitchen includes Viking Appliances, granite counters with a huge center island that overlaps in to the family room with a fireplace and French doors leading to outside. Entertainer’s formal dining room with double French doors that takes you to a Grotto style sitting area and a spacious a resort style back yard with a beautiful pool with water features and spa perfect for entertaining!! Spacious office or library, full bath, laundry room completes the first floor, Upstairs with large loft sitting area, and 4 En Suite Bedrooms all with their own walk in closet. Incredibly massive master bedroom boast a seating area, double sided fire place, balcony that overlooks the back yard and pool, it is truly is a private oasis of serenity, views, his and hers closets and a sexy master bath with it's own fireplace! This exquisite home represents the perfect California entertainer's home offering spacious space, privacy and amenities!Minutes from Calabasas Commons, all Shopping and Restaurants!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6167 Woodland View Drive have any available units?
6167 Woodland View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6167 Woodland View Drive have?
Some of 6167 Woodland View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6167 Woodland View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6167 Woodland View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6167 Woodland View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6167 Woodland View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6167 Woodland View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6167 Woodland View Drive offers parking.
Does 6167 Woodland View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6167 Woodland View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6167 Woodland View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6167 Woodland View Drive has a pool.
Does 6167 Woodland View Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6167 Woodland View Drive has accessible units.
Does 6167 Woodland View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6167 Woodland View Drive has units with dishwashers.
