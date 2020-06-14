All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 616 Park Row Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
616 Park Row Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

616 Park Row Drive

616 Park View Drive · (714) 633-3600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Historic Cultural
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

616 Park View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
Dream location surrounded by nature and conveniently close to DTLA. Inside Elysian Park with stunning views out your front door. Imagine having all the perks of the park at your convenience. This is a unique find that has been recently remodeled. It is stunning and fully furnished so just unpack your bag and get comfortable. The unit has all the bells and whistles including stunning views, newer appliances, air conditioning, heat, duel pane windows, soft close cabinetry, quartz counter-tops, ceiling fans in bedrooms, and a private washer/dryer storage area. A private security gate provides privacy and a nice courtyard. The open concept, natural light and modern design is a must see. Dream location near Downtown LA, Dodger stadium and the junction of the 5 and 110 freeways. Elysian park is outdoor paradise with 600 acres of bike trails, jogging paths, picnic areas, and playgrounds. Street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Park Row Drive have any available units?
616 Park Row Drive has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Park Row Drive have?
Some of 616 Park Row Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Park Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Park Row Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Park Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 616 Park Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 616 Park Row Drive offer parking?
No, 616 Park Row Drive does not offer parking.
Does 616 Park Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Park Row Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Park Row Drive have a pool?
No, 616 Park Row Drive does not have a pool.
Does 616 Park Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 Park Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Park Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Park Row Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 616 Park Row Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity