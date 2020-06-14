616 Park Row Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard playground

Dream location surrounded by nature and conveniently close to DTLA. Inside Elysian Park with stunning views out your front door. Imagine having all the perks of the park at your convenience. This is a unique find that has been recently remodeled. It is stunning and fully furnished so just unpack your bag and get comfortable. The unit has all the bells and whistles including stunning views, newer appliances, air conditioning, heat, duel pane windows, soft close cabinetry, quartz counter-tops, ceiling fans in bedrooms, and a private washer/dryer storage area. A private security gate provides privacy and a nice courtyard. The open concept, natural light and modern design is a must see. Dream location near Downtown LA, Dodger stadium and the junction of the 5 and 110 freeways. Elysian park is outdoor paradise with 600 acres of bike trails, jogging paths, picnic areas, and playgrounds. Street parking.