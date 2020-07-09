All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:26 PM

616 N Las Palmas Avenue

616 Las Palmas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

616 Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Majestic home on a prime tree-lined street in Hancock Park. Incredibly renovated Tudor style home oozing original charm with all of the updated amenities you have come to expect. Fantastic floor plan with a living room and family room that opens to the backyard make this house ideal for simple or grand entertaining. Formal living room with fireplace and formal dining room with a custom-designed light fixture. Generous master suite with a luxurious bathroom with bathtub and shower. 2-story 4bed/4bath home features include hardwood floors, new cabinetry, stone counter-tops, and new appliances, including a Viking range and dual refrigerators, and central AC/heating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 N Las Palmas Avenue have any available units?
616 N Las Palmas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 N Las Palmas Avenue have?
Some of 616 N Las Palmas Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 N Las Palmas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
616 N Las Palmas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 N Las Palmas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 616 N Las Palmas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 616 N Las Palmas Avenue offer parking?
No, 616 N Las Palmas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 616 N Las Palmas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 N Las Palmas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 N Las Palmas Avenue have a pool?
No, 616 N Las Palmas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 616 N Las Palmas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 616 N Las Palmas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 616 N Las Palmas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 N Las Palmas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

