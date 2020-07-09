616 N Las Palmas Avenue

Amenities

Majestic home on a prime tree-lined street in Hancock Park. Incredibly renovated Tudor style home oozing original charm with all of the updated amenities you have come to expect. Fantastic floor plan with a living room and family room that opens to the backyard make this house ideal for simple or grand entertaining. Formal living room with fireplace and formal dining room with a custom-designed light fixture. Generous master suite with a luxurious bathroom with bathtub and shower. 2-story 4bed/4bath home features include hardwood floors, new cabinetry, stone counter-tops, and new appliances, including a Viking range and dual refrigerators, and central AC/heating.