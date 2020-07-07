616 N Las Palmas Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available now! Beautiful Tudor style, spacious 4 bedroom/4 bathroom house in historic Hancock Park. This recently remodeled 2-story house features hardwood floors, new cabinetry, stone countertops, and new appliances, including a Viking range and dual refrigerators, all while preserving its historic charm, including beautiful crown molding in the dining and living rooms. House has central heating and A/C.



House is also close to trendy shops and restaurants on Melrose Avenue, Larchmont Village, The Grove Mall, and close to Paramount Studios, CBS, and the Hollywood Bowl. Nearby high-ranking schools include Third Street Elementary and Marlborough.



Contact us for an appointment to see and appreciate all the details of this wonderful home.



(RLNE2488434)