Los Angeles, CA
616 N Las Palmas Ave
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

616 N Las Palmas Ave

616 North Las Palmas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

616 North Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now! Beautiful Tudor style, spacious 4 bedroom/4 bathroom house in historic Hancock Park. This recently remodeled 2-story house features hardwood floors, new cabinetry, stone countertops, and new appliances, including a Viking range and dual refrigerators, all while preserving its historic charm, including beautiful crown molding in the dining and living rooms. House has central heating and A/C.

House is also close to trendy shops and restaurants on Melrose Avenue, Larchmont Village, The Grove Mall, and close to Paramount Studios, CBS, and the Hollywood Bowl. Nearby high-ranking schools include Third Street Elementary and Marlborough.

Contact us for an appointment to see and appreciate all the details of this wonderful home.

(RLNE2488434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 N Las Palmas Ave have any available units?
616 N Las Palmas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 N Las Palmas Ave have?
Some of 616 N Las Palmas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 N Las Palmas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
616 N Las Palmas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 N Las Palmas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 616 N Las Palmas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 616 N Las Palmas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 616 N Las Palmas Ave offers parking.
Does 616 N Las Palmas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 N Las Palmas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 N Las Palmas Ave have a pool?
No, 616 N Las Palmas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 616 N Las Palmas Ave have accessible units?
No, 616 N Las Palmas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 616 N Las Palmas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 N Las Palmas Ave has units with dishwashers.

