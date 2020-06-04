All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2019 at 5:05 PM

6156 Fair Avenue

6156 Fair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6156 Fair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This is a great traditional home in the up and coming NOHO district. The home was newly refinished original hardwood flooring, fantastic bay windows with lots of bright light and views of the wonderful front yard. the house has 2 bedrooms, a nice dinning area, 1 bath and a nice and private backyard. The front yard has a nice lawn, rose bushes growing on the vine arbor and a nice white picket fence.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6156 Fair Avenue have any available units?
6156 Fair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6156 Fair Avenue have?
Some of 6156 Fair Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6156 Fair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6156 Fair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6156 Fair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6156 Fair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6156 Fair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6156 Fair Avenue offers parking.
Does 6156 Fair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6156 Fair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6156 Fair Avenue have a pool?
No, 6156 Fair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6156 Fair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6156 Fair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6156 Fair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6156 Fair Avenue has units with dishwashers.
