Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

615 6TH Avenue

615 S 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

615 S 6th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Spectacular Architectural, 3750 sq.ft. Home features 2 levels. Light filled w/ 16 ft ceilings, new flooring throughout. Spacious, open dining room w/pantry w/sink+2nd dishwasher, & large comfortable living areas. Chef's kitchen w/custom cabinets, Caesarstone counters & Pro grade stainless appliances. The living room glass roll-up door connects outdoors w/indoors & the gas fireplace warms on cool nights. Nest Thermostat & LED lighting.Two large bedrooms share a full bath & the Master Suite on the opposite side offers total privacy. An open walk-in shower, dual sinks & deep soaking tub highlight the spa quality bathroom. Huge walk-in closet w/built-in shelves. Open plan lower level w/full bath & wet bar can be used as a guest suite, family room/den, media room or work space. 4 car garage w/extra storage & an outdoor patio complete this unique property. Walk to Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney & the beach! Offers the best of Venice living. Pets, Short-term, furnished considered at higher rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 6TH Avenue have any available units?
615 6TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 6TH Avenue have?
Some of 615 6TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 6TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
615 6TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 6TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 6TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 615 6TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 615 6TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 615 6TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 6TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 6TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 615 6TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 615 6TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 615 6TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 615 6TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 6TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
