615 6TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite hot tub media room pet friendly

Spectacular Architectural, 3750 sq.ft. Home features 2 levels. Light filled w/ 16 ft ceilings, new flooring throughout. Spacious, open dining room w/pantry w/sink+2nd dishwasher, & large comfortable living areas. Chef's kitchen w/custom cabinets, Caesarstone counters & Pro grade stainless appliances. The living room glass roll-up door connects outdoors w/indoors & the gas fireplace warms on cool nights. Nest Thermostat & LED lighting.Two large bedrooms share a full bath & the Master Suite on the opposite side offers total privacy. An open walk-in shower, dual sinks & deep soaking tub highlight the spa quality bathroom. Huge walk-in closet w/built-in shelves. Open plan lower level w/full bath & wet bar can be used as a guest suite, family room/den, media room or work space. 4 car garage w/extra storage & an outdoor patio complete this unique property. Walk to Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney & the beach! Offers the best of Venice living. Pets, Short-term, furnished considered at higher rate.