Los Angeles, CA
6149 GLEN ALDER Street
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

6149 GLEN ALDER Street

6149 Glen Alder Street · No Longer Available
Location

6149 Glen Alder Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A magical storybook hideaway in the Hollywood hills. Romantic, light-filled, private and serene are not strong enough adjectives to describe this one-of-a-kind 2 bd/2 bth Spanish in storied Beachwood Canyon. It offers a stunning open plan kitchen and living room, perfect for entertaining. The two beds upstairs share a wonderful sitting/family room with a deck and views out over the canyon. A separate deck provides an outdoor dining/living room space for summer entertaining. The gorgeous upstairs bath features a claw foot tub and Moroccan tile floor and the downstairs bath features original tile. A charming staircase encircles the turreted entryway and the master has its own very private patio. This secluded gem is perfectly located on a quiet cul de sac minutes away from Griffith park and the iconic Hollywood sign. Minutes too from Hollywood itself with easy access to Downtown and the Valley, this is a dream home in the perfect location. Available furnished for $6,500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6149 GLEN ALDER Street have any available units?
6149 GLEN ALDER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6149 GLEN ALDER Street have?
Some of 6149 GLEN ALDER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6149 GLEN ALDER Street currently offering any rent specials?
6149 GLEN ALDER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6149 GLEN ALDER Street pet-friendly?
No, 6149 GLEN ALDER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6149 GLEN ALDER Street offer parking?
Yes, 6149 GLEN ALDER Street offers parking.
Does 6149 GLEN ALDER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6149 GLEN ALDER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6149 GLEN ALDER Street have a pool?
No, 6149 GLEN ALDER Street does not have a pool.
Does 6149 GLEN ALDER Street have accessible units?
No, 6149 GLEN ALDER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6149 GLEN ALDER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6149 GLEN ALDER Street has units with dishwashers.

