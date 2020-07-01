6149 GLEN ALDER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A magical storybook hideaway in the Hollywood hills. Romantic, light-filled, private and serene are not strong enough adjectives to describe this one-of-a-kind 2 bd/2 bth Spanish in storied Beachwood Canyon. It offers a stunning open plan kitchen and living room, perfect for entertaining. The two beds upstairs share a wonderful sitting/family room with a deck and views out over the canyon. A separate deck provides an outdoor dining/living room space for summer entertaining. The gorgeous upstairs bath features a claw foot tub and Moroccan tile floor and the downstairs bath features original tile. A charming staircase encircles the turreted entryway and the master has its own very private patio. This secluded gem is perfectly located on a quiet cul de sac minutes away from Griffith park and the iconic Hollywood sign. Minutes too from Hollywood itself with easy access to Downtown and the Valley, this is a dream home in the perfect location. Available furnished for $6,500