6149 DALECREST Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6149 DALECREST Avenue

6149 Dalecrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6149 Dalecrest Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bath single level home located on a tree lined street. Open floor plan with an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Wood burning fireplace in family room, sliding doors open to a spacious fenced in private yard with large cement slab ideal for outdoor dining and relaxing. Newer wood type laminate floors, carpeted bedrooms and fresh paint make this home a wonderful opportunity to lease a move in condition property in a charming neighborhood. Two-car attached garage with extra storage laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups -Close to shopping,restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6149 DALECREST Avenue have any available units?
6149 DALECREST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6149 DALECREST Avenue have?
Some of 6149 DALECREST Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6149 DALECREST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6149 DALECREST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6149 DALECREST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6149 DALECREST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6149 DALECREST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6149 DALECREST Avenue offers parking.
Does 6149 DALECREST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6149 DALECREST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6149 DALECREST Avenue have a pool?
No, 6149 DALECREST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6149 DALECREST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6149 DALECREST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6149 DALECREST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6149 DALECREST Avenue has units with dishwashers.

