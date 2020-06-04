6149 DALECREST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bath single level home located on a tree lined street. Open floor plan with an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Wood burning fireplace in family room, sliding doors open to a spacious fenced in private yard with large cement slab ideal for outdoor dining and relaxing. Newer wood type laminate floors, carpeted bedrooms and fresh paint make this home a wonderful opportunity to lease a move in condition property in a charming neighborhood. Two-car attached garage with extra storage laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups -Close to shopping,restaurants and more.