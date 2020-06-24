All apartments in Los Angeles
6145 RODGERTON Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

6145 RODGERTON Drive

6145 Rodgerton Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Hollywood United
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6145 Rodgerton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Classic 1926 Hollywoodland Mediterranean sited on over half an acre. Long wide driveway leads to a bucolic porch & entry opening to an extraordinary dramatic living room & step up dining room. Beautifully restored in an extremely tasteful, international style. Wood beam ceilings, arches, hardwood floors all flooded with light. Sleek kitchen w/an outdoor breakfast terrace, French doors from the over scale living room & grand fireplace to very European gardens and private dining & lounging terraces w/ complete privacy. An amazing opportunity to live well in this very stylish furnished villa surrounded by quiet nature. Tasteful bathrooms & master suite lends another world class feel. Sublime. In a class by itself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6145 RODGERTON Drive have any available units?
6145 RODGERTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6145 RODGERTON Drive have?
Some of 6145 RODGERTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6145 RODGERTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6145 RODGERTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6145 RODGERTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6145 RODGERTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6145 RODGERTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6145 RODGERTON Drive offers parking.
Does 6145 RODGERTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6145 RODGERTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6145 RODGERTON Drive have a pool?
No, 6145 RODGERTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6145 RODGERTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 6145 RODGERTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6145 RODGERTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6145 RODGERTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
