6140 SAN VICENTE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 bed 2 bath Spanish Duplex in the heart of the city. Beverly Hills Adj. Hardwood floors, architectural windows, light and bright, high ceilings, fireplace, formal dining room, stainless steel dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer in the unit. Central a/c and heat, 2 car garage with automatic opener, large enclosed beautiful yard with sitting area and fruit trees galore. Quick and easy access to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Santa Monica and Downtown.