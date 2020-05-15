All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6140 SAN VICENTE

6140 W San Vicente Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6140 W San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath Spanish Duplex in the heart of the city. Beverly Hills Adj. Hardwood floors, architectural windows, light and bright, high ceilings, fireplace, formal dining room, stainless steel dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer in the unit. Central a/c and heat, 2 car garage with automatic opener, large enclosed beautiful yard with sitting area and fruit trees galore. Quick and easy access to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Santa Monica and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6140 SAN VICENTE have any available units?
6140 SAN VICENTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6140 SAN VICENTE have?
Some of 6140 SAN VICENTE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6140 SAN VICENTE currently offering any rent specials?
6140 SAN VICENTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6140 SAN VICENTE pet-friendly?
No, 6140 SAN VICENTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6140 SAN VICENTE offer parking?
Yes, 6140 SAN VICENTE offers parking.
Does 6140 SAN VICENTE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6140 SAN VICENTE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6140 SAN VICENTE have a pool?
No, 6140 SAN VICENTE does not have a pool.
Does 6140 SAN VICENTE have accessible units?
No, 6140 SAN VICENTE does not have accessible units.
Does 6140 SAN VICENTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6140 SAN VICENTE has units with dishwashers.
