Los Angeles, CA
6131 Canby Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6131 Canby Ave

6131 N Canby Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6131 N Canby Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House: Call Now For Move In Special Details! - Extremely clean and beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Tarzana home. Spacious and large family room with marble and tile floors, recessed lighting, centralized air and heat, a sleek and open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar between living area and kitchen. Large spacious back yard features beautiful green grass and a sunny patio perfect for family enjoyment. Full of mature trees that provide shade and privacy. Very quiet and clean neighborhood nearby schools, shopping centers, Orange Line and 101 freeway and lots of other nearby venues to frequent within walking distance. Call (818)342-5011 or (310)571-3672 to schedule a showing. Ready for immediate occupancy!

(RLNE4369065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6131 Canby Ave have any available units?
6131 Canby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6131 Canby Ave have?
Some of 6131 Canby Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6131 Canby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6131 Canby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 Canby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6131 Canby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6131 Canby Ave offer parking?
No, 6131 Canby Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6131 Canby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6131 Canby Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 Canby Ave have a pool?
No, 6131 Canby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6131 Canby Ave have accessible units?
No, 6131 Canby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 Canby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6131 Canby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
