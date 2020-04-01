6131 Canby Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House: Call Now For Move In Special Details! - Extremely clean and beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Tarzana home. Spacious and large family room with marble and tile floors, recessed lighting, centralized air and heat, a sleek and open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar between living area and kitchen. Large spacious back yard features beautiful green grass and a sunny patio perfect for family enjoyment. Full of mature trees that provide shade and privacy. Very quiet and clean neighborhood nearby schools, shopping centers, Orange Line and 101 freeway and lots of other nearby venues to frequent within walking distance. Call (818)342-5011 or (310)571-3672 to schedule a showing. Ready for immediate occupancy!



(RLNE4369065)