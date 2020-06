Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Three room house with swimming pool avaialble in Valley Glen-Move In Special!!!! - Beautiful house for rent. All hardwood floors throughout, appliances include stove, washer and dryer, and refrigerator if needed, swimming pool, new fixtures/fans, garage, swimming pool and landscaping service provided by owner. Please call or text Essau at 323-712-0689 to schedule a showing.



Remote showings available.



$300 off the monthly rent for six months!!!!



(RLNE5615796)