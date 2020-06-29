All apartments in Los Angeles
6121 GLEN HOLLY Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6121 GLEN HOLLY Street

6121 Glen Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

6121 Glen Holly Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
6121 Hip and modern 2 bedroom unit available in Beachwood Canyon Duplex. Nestled on a Cul de Sac off Beachwood Canyon. It's a short walk to the Beachwood Village and Cafe. Completely remodeled with all new baths, kitchen, A/C and appliances. Separate buildings with NO common walls, this unit is two stories with an in unit laundry, and outdoor patio. Upstairs is a large open living room / dining area, eat in kitchen and French doors to private patio. Upstairs bedroom is ensuite with its own bath. Downstairs master Bedroom with private bath and sitting area . Assigned parking for 1, possibly 2 cars. Available furnished or unfurnished -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street have any available units?
6121 GLEN HOLLY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street have?
Some of 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street currently offering any rent specials?
6121 GLEN HOLLY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street pet-friendly?
No, 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street offer parking?
Yes, 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street offers parking.
Does 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street have a pool?
No, 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street does not have a pool.
Does 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street have accessible units?
No, 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6121 GLEN HOLLY Street has units with dishwashers.

