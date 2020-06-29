6121 GLEN HOLLY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

6121 Hip and modern 2 bedroom unit available in Beachwood Canyon Duplex. Nestled on a Cul de Sac off Beachwood Canyon. It's a short walk to the Beachwood Village and Cafe. Completely remodeled with all new baths, kitchen, A/C and appliances. Separate buildings with NO common walls, this unit is two stories with an in unit laundry, and outdoor patio. Upstairs is a large open living room / dining area, eat in kitchen and French doors to private patio. Upstairs bedroom is ensuite with its own bath. Downstairs master Bedroom with private bath and sitting area . Assigned parking for 1, possibly 2 cars. Available furnished or unfurnished -