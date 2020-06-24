612 N Fuller Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Spectacular Tuscany inspired newer construction in prime Miracle Mile features nearly 4700 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths. Volume ceilings, bright open plan, gorgeous paneled doors, stunning hardwood and stone floors. Custom cook's kitchen features granite counters, tumbled stone accents, huge center island, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances including 2 sinks, 2 dishwashers, microwave, six-burner Viking stove. Spacious family room opens to huge outdoor patio area, outdoor kitchen, heated pool & spa. Exquisite master suite w/ private balcony, high ceilings, custom spa retreat-like bath with deep soaking tub, double vanity, over-sized shower, dressing area, massive dual closets & wet bar. Two additional spacious upstairs bedroom suites PLUS unique first floor side-by-side bedroom suites ideal for maid's or guest apartment. Custom designer finishes throughout w/ great attention to detail. Close to popular restaurants, shops & services.