Los Angeles, CA
612 N Fuller Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

612 N Fuller Avenue

612 North Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

612 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Spectacular Tuscany inspired newer construction in prime Miracle Mile features nearly 4700 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths. Volume ceilings, bright open plan, gorgeous paneled doors, stunning hardwood and stone floors. Custom cook's kitchen features granite counters, tumbled stone accents, huge center island, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances including 2 sinks, 2 dishwashers, microwave, six-burner Viking stove. Spacious family room opens to huge outdoor patio area, outdoor kitchen, heated pool & spa. Exquisite master suite w/ private balcony, high ceilings, custom spa retreat-like bath with deep soaking tub, double vanity, over-sized shower, dressing area, massive dual closets & wet bar. Two additional spacious upstairs bedroom suites PLUS unique first floor side-by-side bedroom suites ideal for maid's or guest apartment. Custom designer finishes throughout w/ great attention to detail. Close to popular restaurants, shops & services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 N Fuller Avenue have any available units?
612 N Fuller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 N Fuller Avenue have?
Some of 612 N Fuller Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 N Fuller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
612 N Fuller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 N Fuller Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 612 N Fuller Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 612 N Fuller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 612 N Fuller Avenue offers parking.
Does 612 N Fuller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 N Fuller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 N Fuller Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 612 N Fuller Avenue has a pool.
Does 612 N Fuller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 612 N Fuller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 612 N Fuller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 N Fuller Avenue has units with dishwashers.
