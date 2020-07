Amenities

w/d hookup parking extra storage

Clean and spacious 1 bedroom 3/4 bathroom in North Hollywood. Unit has its private entrance through Willow Court Ave. There is parking for two cars, large yard as well as a shed for extra storage. It also has washer & dryer hookups/Laundry area. It is conveniently located close to shops, restaurants, bicycle path and freeways.