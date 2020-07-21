All apartments in Los Angeles
6118 LINDENHURST Avenue
Location

6118 Lindenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Originally built in 1924, this updated and private side-by-side duplex unit with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms showcases traditional architecture with an abundance of natural light. The centralized location allows for a quick walk to some of the best restaurants, boutiques, and shopping, including The Grove, the Farmer's Market and LACMA. Amenities include newly refinished hardwood flooring, over-sized ceiling heights and French windows, decorative fireplace, updated systems and freshly painted, central heating/air conditioning, an abundance of closet space, separate dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook, hallway office niche, laundry room with washer and dryer, and extra outdoor storage. The private, exclusive use side yard and front patio allows a reprieve from the daily hustle and bustle and provides the perfect area for entertaining. The owner may consider a pet. Parking is by permitted street parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue have any available units?
6118 LINDENHURST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue have?
Some of 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6118 LINDENHURST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue offers parking.
Does 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue have a pool?
No, 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6118 LINDENHURST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
