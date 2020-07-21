6118 LINDENHURST Avenue

Amenities

Originally built in 1924, this updated and private side-by-side duplex unit with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms showcases traditional architecture with an abundance of natural light. The centralized location allows for a quick walk to some of the best restaurants, boutiques, and shopping, including The Grove, the Farmer's Market and LACMA. Amenities include newly refinished hardwood flooring, over-sized ceiling heights and French windows, decorative fireplace, updated systems and freshly painted, central heating/air conditioning, an abundance of closet space, separate dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook, hallway office niche, laundry room with washer and dryer, and extra outdoor storage. The private, exclusive use side yard and front patio allows a reprieve from the daily hustle and bustle and provides the perfect area for entertaining. The owner may consider a pet. Parking is by permitted street parking only.