6113 Alcott St
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

6113 Alcott St

6113 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

6113 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Contempo TOWNHOUSE bright,FULLY FURN & DECORATED! - Property Id: 171486

Contempo TOWNHOUSE, bright, FULLY FURNISHED & DECORATED on quiet tree-lined st in Faircrest Heights Bus Insider Mag named #3 on it's list of 10 Hottest Neighds, just 2 blks S of BH border in a dplx. Win blks of top rated hospitals, shopping, rest, & BH parks! Lg liv & din rm,gas fpl w/glass drs.Kit:lots of cabinets, a granite sink & countertops,gas stove & dishwasher.Flrs are red oak hdwd in main areas and 2 lower bdrms. The bthrms have, marble,imported tiled walls & floors. The upper 2 Master Suites (one JR.) have off-wh plush carp,lots closet space&custom shelving.French drs that connect to the lg (11' x 6') deck overlooking frnt pavered entryway.3 FULL, windowed baths, 2 w/double sinks.TVs in liv & master.Contempo lights & fan/lighting fixtures & faux wd horizontal blinds in all windows.Two skylights, laundry closet, tankless wh & WD hkups 2nd fl..Central a/ch & a NEST thermostat.1year lease min &3mths Sec Dep. 6mth lease nego.Bldg is non-smkg. Possibility of a detached 1-car gar.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171486p
Property Id 171486

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5281608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 Alcott St have any available units?
6113 Alcott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 Alcott St have?
Some of 6113 Alcott St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 Alcott St currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Alcott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Alcott St pet-friendly?
No, 6113 Alcott St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6113 Alcott St offer parking?
No, 6113 Alcott St does not offer parking.
Does 6113 Alcott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6113 Alcott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Alcott St have a pool?
No, 6113 Alcott St does not have a pool.
Does 6113 Alcott St have accessible units?
No, 6113 Alcott St does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Alcott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6113 Alcott St has units with dishwashers.

