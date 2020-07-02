6113 Alcott St

Amenities

Contempo TOWNHOUSE, bright, FULLY FURNISHED & DECORATED on quiet tree-lined st in Faircrest Heights Bus Insider Mag named #3 on it's list of 10 Hottest Neighds, just 2 blks S of BH border in a dplx. Win blks of top rated hospitals, shopping, rest, & BH parks! Lg liv & din rm,gas fpl w/glass drs.Kit:lots of cabinets, a granite sink & countertops,gas stove & dishwasher.Flrs are red oak hdwd in main areas and 2 lower bdrms. The bthrms have, marble,imported tiled walls & floors. The upper 2 Master Suites (one JR.) have off-wh plush carp,lots closet space&custom shelving.French drs that connect to the lg (11' x 6') deck overlooking frnt pavered entryway.3 FULL, windowed baths, 2 w/double sinks.TVs in liv & master.Contempo lights & fan/lighting fixtures & faux wd horizontal blinds in all windows.Two skylights, laundry closet, tankless wh & WD hkups 2nd fl..Central a/ch & a NEST thermostat.1year lease min &3mths Sec Dep. 6mth lease nego.Bldg is non-smkg. Possibility of a detached 1-car gar.

No Pets Allowed



