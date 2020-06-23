611 W Imperial Highway W

611 Imperial Highway, Los Angeles, CA 90044 Harbor Gateway North
This updated unit has just the right bells and whistles to make it home-sweet-home. Kitchen recently remodeled with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Natural Landscaping makes this unit stand out as art upon first sight. New windows throughout and new carpet in bedrooms. Includes private separate laundry with energy efficient washer and dryer included. Plenty of storage and closet space. Perfect for a family. Unit has an enclosed yard that's great for kids playing and family entertaining. Also has private gated parking in the rear. Available now. Sorry no pets. Free Rent Credit of $650.00 to tenants with credit score above 650 - Also as a bonus a $700 Valued Washer and Dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
