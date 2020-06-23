All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 611 W Imperial Highway W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
611 W Imperial Highway W
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

611 W Imperial Highway W

611 Imperial Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

611 Imperial Highway, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This updated unit has just the right bells and whistles to make it home-sweet-home. Kitchen recently remodeled with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Natural Landscaping makes this unit stand out as art upon first sight. New windows throughout and new carpet in bedrooms. Includes private separate laundry with energy efficient washer and dryer included. Plenty of storage and closet space. Perfect for a family. Unit has an enclosed yard that's great for kids playing and family entertaining. Also has private gated parking in the rear. Available now. Sorry no pets. Free Rent Credit of $650.00 to tenants with credit score above 650 - Also as a bonus a $700 Valued Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 W Imperial Highway W have any available units?
611 W Imperial Highway W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 W Imperial Highway W have?
Some of 611 W Imperial Highway W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 W Imperial Highway W currently offering any rent specials?
611 W Imperial Highway W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 W Imperial Highway W pet-friendly?
No, 611 W Imperial Highway W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 611 W Imperial Highway W offer parking?
Yes, 611 W Imperial Highway W offers parking.
Does 611 W Imperial Highway W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 W Imperial Highway W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 W Imperial Highway W have a pool?
No, 611 W Imperial Highway W does not have a pool.
Does 611 W Imperial Highway W have accessible units?
No, 611 W Imperial Highway W does not have accessible units.
Does 611 W Imperial Highway W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 W Imperial Highway W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College