6088 SATURN Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

6088 SATURN Street

6088 Saturn Street · No Longer Available
Location

6088 Saturn Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Upstairs unit in a beautiful Spanish style duplex located in highly sought after Faircrest Heights. You will enter into a spacious living room that is beaming with natural light and complete with a functioning wood burning and gas fireplace. The formal dining room flows nicely into the newly remodeled kitchen and breakfast area. This 2 bed/1 bath unit features wood floors, stainless steel appliances, oak built-in cabinets, granite counter tops, and an on-site laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer for convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6088 SATURN Street have any available units?
6088 SATURN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6088 SATURN Street have?
Some of 6088 SATURN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6088 SATURN Street currently offering any rent specials?
6088 SATURN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6088 SATURN Street pet-friendly?
No, 6088 SATURN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6088 SATURN Street offer parking?
Yes, 6088 SATURN Street offers parking.
Does 6088 SATURN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6088 SATURN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6088 SATURN Street have a pool?
No, 6088 SATURN Street does not have a pool.
Does 6088 SATURN Street have accessible units?
No, 6088 SATURN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6088 SATURN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6088 SATURN Street has units with dishwashers.
