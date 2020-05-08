6088 SATURN Street

Amenities
Upstairs unit in a beautiful Spanish style duplex located in highly sought after Faircrest Heights. You will enter into a spacious living room that is beaming with natural light and complete with a functioning wood burning and gas fireplace. The formal dining room flows nicely into the newly remodeled kitchen and breakfast area. This 2 bed/1 bath unit features wood floors, stainless steel appliances, oak built-in cabinets, granite counter tops, and an on-site laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer for convenience.