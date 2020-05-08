6088 SATURN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Upstairs unit in a beautiful Spanish style duplex located in highly sought after Faircrest Heights. You will enter into a spacious living room that is beaming with natural light and complete with a functioning wood burning and gas fireplace. The formal dining room flows nicely into the newly remodeled kitchen and breakfast area. This 2 bed/1 bath unit features wood floors, stainless steel appliances, oak built-in cabinets, granite counter tops, and an on-site laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer for convenience.