All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6069 Lexington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6069 Lexington
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

6069 Lexington

6069 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6069 Lexington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
courtyard
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Hollywood Studio with a great location - Property Id: 266094

Hollywood Charmer. Carefully preserved Studio located on the second floor with a private gated stairway, This apartment is shaded by a 60 foot Elm Tree, which gives you privacy and shade to keep you cool in the Summer. This second floor Studio has tons of natural light with windows along all sides of the apartment. Nice classic features include a view of the courtyard and bay windows. Coin Operate laundry room located in the courtyard.

Located near the corner of Lexington and Gower this apartment is tucked away on a quiet street. This neighborhood scores 10 on walkability. Located only one block from Santa Monica and 3 blocks from Sunset. You can grab a quick bite to eat from a great Xermania's a great Mexican Bistro, or walk up to Gower Gulch and grab a Bite to eat at Noodle Planet. Plenty of shopping and entertainment in the area. This apartment is a few blocks away from the Hollywood Subway station with an easy commute to Downtown or Universal Studios.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266094
Property Id 266094

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5735467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6069 Lexington have any available units?
6069 Lexington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6069 Lexington have?
Some of 6069 Lexington's amenities include in unit laundry, courtyard, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6069 Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
6069 Lexington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6069 Lexington pet-friendly?
No, 6069 Lexington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6069 Lexington offer parking?
No, 6069 Lexington does not offer parking.
Does 6069 Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6069 Lexington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6069 Lexington have a pool?
No, 6069 Lexington does not have a pool.
Does 6069 Lexington have accessible units?
No, 6069 Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does 6069 Lexington have units with dishwashers?
No, 6069 Lexington does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College