6069 Lexington

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Hollywood Charmer. Carefully preserved Studio located on the second floor with a private gated stairway, This apartment is shaded by a 60 foot Elm Tree, which gives you privacy and shade to keep you cool in the Summer. This second floor Studio has tons of natural light with windows along all sides of the apartment. Nice classic features include a view of the courtyard and bay windows. Coin Operate laundry room located in the courtyard.



Located near the corner of Lexington and Gower this apartment is tucked away on a quiet street. This neighborhood scores 10 on walkability. Located only one block from Santa Monica and 3 blocks from Sunset. You can grab a quick bite to eat from a great Xermania's a great Mexican Bistro, or walk up to Gower Gulch and grab a Bite to eat at Noodle Planet. Plenty of shopping and entertainment in the area. This apartment is a few blocks away from the Hollywood Subway station with an easy commute to Downtown or Universal Studios.

No Pets Allowed



