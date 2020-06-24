All apartments in Los Angeles
6054 Winnetka Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

6054 Winnetka Ave

6054 Winnetka Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6054 Winnetka Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FIRST TIME RENTAL -

Beautiful Woodland Hills home, first time on the rental market. This light and bright 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home boasts a large master suite with large ensuite bathroom with soaking tub, dual sinks and separate shower. Master has two walk-in closets with custom shelving, and dual sliding doors leading out to the backyard. Two other large bedrooms have lots of closet space. One bedroom leads out to a balcony which overlooks the front yard and relaxing fountain. Formal living and dining room, double sided fireplace, and an enormous kitchen with plenty of storage. Brand new dishwasher, disposal, kitchen faucet, and water heater. The home offers a nice family room with breakfast nook as well as a very large home office/game room that also has a small library alcove and walk-in storage closet. Walk out into the magical, whimsical backyard, boasting a beautiful pool. The yard is very private, lined with beautiful tall trees and landscape. This home is an entertainers delight! 2-car garage with parking for 10 more cars in the gated driveway. Drought-resistant landscaping in the front of the home to reduce water usage. Steps away from Pierce college and West Valley Occupational, minutes away from Ventura Blvd., The Village, Westfield Topanga Mall. Close to dining and entertainment and FWYs. Call now!

(RLNE4724972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6054 Winnetka Ave have any available units?
6054 Winnetka Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6054 Winnetka Ave have?
Some of 6054 Winnetka Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6054 Winnetka Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6054 Winnetka Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6054 Winnetka Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6054 Winnetka Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6054 Winnetka Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6054 Winnetka Ave offers parking.
Does 6054 Winnetka Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6054 Winnetka Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6054 Winnetka Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6054 Winnetka Ave has a pool.
Does 6054 Winnetka Ave have accessible units?
No, 6054 Winnetka Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6054 Winnetka Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6054 Winnetka Ave has units with dishwashers.
