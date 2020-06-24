6054 Winnetka Ave

Amenities

FIRST TIME RENTAL -



Beautiful Woodland Hills home, first time on the rental market. This light and bright 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home boasts a large master suite with large ensuite bathroom with soaking tub, dual sinks and separate shower. Master has two walk-in closets with custom shelving, and dual sliding doors leading out to the backyard. Two other large bedrooms have lots of closet space. One bedroom leads out to a balcony which overlooks the front yard and relaxing fountain. Formal living and dining room, double sided fireplace, and an enormous kitchen with plenty of storage. Brand new dishwasher, disposal, kitchen faucet, and water heater. The home offers a nice family room with breakfast nook as well as a very large home office/game room that also has a small library alcove and walk-in storage closet. Walk out into the magical, whimsical backyard, boasting a beautiful pool. The yard is very private, lined with beautiful tall trees and landscape. This home is an entertainers delight! 2-car garage with parking for 10 more cars in the gated driveway. Drought-resistant landscaping in the front of the home to reduce water usage. Steps away from Pierce college and West Valley Occupational, minutes away from Ventura Blvd., The Village, Westfield Topanga Mall. Close to dining and entertainment and FWYs. Call now!



