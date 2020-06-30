All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

6022 6TH AVENUE

6022 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6022 6th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Los Angeles - Gorgeous 2 Bed House - Recent Remodel - Granite & Wood Floors - New Paint!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house in the city of Los Angeles. This beautiful home is approximately 1200 square feet. The house has laminate and natural wood flooring, two tone paint, a slate fireplace, granite counter tops, stove, microwave, dishwasher, a 1 car garage with a long driveway, laundry hookups, large front and rear yard area and landscaping mulch. This home was recently remodeled and is in great condition. The owner pays for the landscaping service and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This is a gorgeous home in a quiet neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hurry, this vacancy won't last long. The owner will accept 1 pet under 15 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6022 6TH AVENUE have any available units?
6022 6TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6022 6TH AVENUE have?
Some of 6022 6TH AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6022 6TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6022 6TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 6TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6022 6TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6022 6TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6022 6TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6022 6TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6022 6TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 6TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6022 6TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6022 6TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6022 6TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 6TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6022 6TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

