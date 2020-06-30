6022 6TH AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Los Angeles - Gorgeous 2 Bed House - Recent Remodel - Granite & Wood Floors - New Paint!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house in the city of Los Angeles. This beautiful home is approximately 1200 square feet. The house has laminate and natural wood flooring, two tone paint, a slate fireplace, granite counter tops, stove, microwave, dishwasher, a 1 car garage with a long driveway, laundry hookups, large front and rear yard area and landscaping mulch. This home was recently remodeled and is in great condition. The owner pays for the landscaping service and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This is a gorgeous home in a quiet neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hurry, this vacancy won't last long. The owner will accept 1 pet under 15 pounds.



For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:

http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html



(RLNE1845798)