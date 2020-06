Amenities

Updated 2 story guest house that is quiet and serene, near a mediation garden and other peaceful amenities on the property. The master suite is the whole top floor with European style shower in the master bathroom. The main floor has a large living room, spacious dining room which could be a den, full remodeled kitchen with granite counters and new refrigerator, new laundry equipment in unit, and powder room with shower on the main floor. There is also a shaded patio.