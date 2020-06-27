All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 602 PARK ROW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
602 PARK ROW Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

602 PARK ROW Drive

602 Park View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Historic Cultural
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

602 Park View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available for lease, this stunning, light-filled residence places you at the nexus of Echo Park and Downtown LA. Designed by architects Gerhard Heusch of Heusch Inc. and Enrico Bressan of Artecnica, the two-level, upper unit has a commanding hilltop presence and breathtaking views. Elysian Park hiking trails are right outside the door, and downtown skyscrapers seem close enough to touch. In the expansive layout find high-end finishes, custom tile and woodwork, and sunlight pouring through walls of glass. Amenities include energy-efficient lighting and appliances, EV outlets and parking for two cars. This great location is minutes from Downtown LA work hubs along with dining, nightlife and entertainment at LA Live, Staples Center, the Grand Central Market and more. Enjoy the laid-back Echo Park vibe with cafes and markets within easy reach, and Dodger Stadium less than a mile away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 PARK ROW Drive have any available units?
602 PARK ROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 PARK ROW Drive have?
Some of 602 PARK ROW Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 PARK ROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
602 PARK ROW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 PARK ROW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 602 PARK ROW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 602 PARK ROW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 602 PARK ROW Drive offers parking.
Does 602 PARK ROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 PARK ROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 PARK ROW Drive have a pool?
No, 602 PARK ROW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 602 PARK ROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 602 PARK ROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 602 PARK ROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 PARK ROW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College