602 PARK ROW Drive

Available for lease, this stunning, light-filled residence places you at the nexus of Echo Park and Downtown LA. Designed by architects Gerhard Heusch of Heusch Inc. and Enrico Bressan of Artecnica, the two-level, upper unit has a commanding hilltop presence and breathtaking views. Elysian Park hiking trails are right outside the door, and downtown skyscrapers seem close enough to touch. In the expansive layout find high-end finishes, custom tile and woodwork, and sunlight pouring through walls of glass. Amenities include energy-efficient lighting and appliances, EV outlets and parking for two cars. This great location is minutes from Downtown LA work hubs along with dining, nightlife and entertainment at LA Live, Staples Center, the Grand Central Market and more. Enjoy the laid-back Echo Park vibe with cafes and markets within easy reach, and Dodger Stadium less than a mile away.