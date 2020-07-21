6 11747 Mayfield Ave

Amenities
WELCOME! 11747 Mayfield is located in the heart of downtown Brentwood we are located just off Barrington and are steps away from the San Vicente Corridor. Mayfield is 3 miles from Brentwood Town & Country which hosts Sugarfish, SoulCycle, and a number of other popular retail attractions at the Brentwood Center. Our mid-century, 8-unit boutique community has an excellent mix of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units. The unit interiors have been transformed into ultra-modern residences which boast new European cabinetry, stainless steel appliance packages with in-unit Washer/Dryers, LED lighting systems, engineered plank flooring, Caesarstone countertops, Moen fixtures, custom Carrera and mosaic tiled bathrooms, and designer paint schemes. These luxury units will not last long so please contact a leasing specialist for a walk-through! Pet-friendly with deposit.
Amenities: Gated Building, Laundry room, Pets OK.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.
Parking: 1 Parking Space
