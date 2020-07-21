All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 7 2019 at 8:49 AM

6 11747 Mayfield Ave

11747 Mayfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11747 Mayfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WELCOME! 11747 Mayfield is located in the heart of downtown Brentwood we are located just off Barrington and are steps away from the San Vicente Corridor. Mayfield is 3 miles from Brentwood Town & Country which hosts Sugarfish, SoulCycle, and a number of other popular retail attractions at the Brentwood Center. Our mid-century, 8-unit boutique community has an excellent mix of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units. The unit interiors have been transformed into ultra-modern residences which boast new European cabinetry, stainless steel appliance packages with in-unit Washer/Dryers, LED lighting systems, engineered plank flooring, Caesarstone countertops, Moen fixtures, custom Carrera and mosaic tiled bathrooms, and designer paint schemes. These luxury units will not last long so please contact a leasing specialist for a walk-through! Pet-friendly with deposit.
.

Amenities: Gated Building, Laundry room, Pets OK.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.
Parking: 1 Parking Space
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=1877

IT490802 - IT49CO1877

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 11747 Mayfield Ave have any available units?
6 11747 Mayfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 11747 Mayfield Ave have?
Some of 6 11747 Mayfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 11747 Mayfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6 11747 Mayfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 11747 Mayfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 11747 Mayfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6 11747 Mayfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6 11747 Mayfield Ave offers parking.
Does 6 11747 Mayfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 11747 Mayfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 11747 Mayfield Ave have a pool?
No, 6 11747 Mayfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6 11747 Mayfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 6 11747 Mayfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6 11747 Mayfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 11747 Mayfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
