Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

5974 Maury Avenue

5974 Maury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5974 Maury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom View Home in a Sought After Neighborhood with Open Floor Plan, "Spanish Paver" Floors Throughout. Fireplace in Family Room. Designer Windows in Kitchen, Family Room and Dining Room Add a Great Ambiance. Updated Kitchen with Center Isle and Built-In Breakfast Area with Marble Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Fridge, "Viking" Stove and Plenty of Cabinet Space in the Kitchen. Three Spacious and Bright Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors and Large Closets, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, and Designer Bathrooms. Unobstructed Panoramic Views of City Lights and Mountains from Family Room and Formal Dining Room and Great Size Backyard Makes this a Perfect Entertainer's Home. Washer and Dryer in Attached 2 Car Garage is Included. Great Schools, Freeway Close, and a Quiet Neighborhood. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5974 Maury Avenue have any available units?
5974 Maury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5974 Maury Avenue have?
Some of 5974 Maury Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5974 Maury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5974 Maury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5974 Maury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5974 Maury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5974 Maury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5974 Maury Avenue offers parking.
Does 5974 Maury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5974 Maury Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5974 Maury Avenue have a pool?
No, 5974 Maury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5974 Maury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5974 Maury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5974 Maury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5974 Maury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

