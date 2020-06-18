5955 TROOST Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to this stunning gated and hedged private mini compound. Traditional single story home beautifully remodeled situated on a tree-lined street near NoHo Arts District. Features include open living and dining area, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and caesarstone counters, crown molding, impeccable quality workmanship and vast natural light throughout the home. The master suite features a spa-like bath and includes beautiful herringbone and subway marble tile throughout, dual sink vanity with chrome fixtures from Synder Diamond, oversized shower, and French doors leading to the backyard. Additional guest bedroom plus home office. Landscaped with mature fruit trees, the back yard also includes a sizable pool and hot tub for relaxation. Includes: four hardwired security cameras, detached bonus room with bathroom, custom fences, video enabled alarm system, recessed lights, separate indoor laundry room. Pets are okay. This is a must see!