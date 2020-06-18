All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5955 TROOST Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

5955 TROOST Avenue

5955 Troost Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5955 Troost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome to this stunning gated and hedged private mini compound. Traditional single story home beautifully remodeled situated on a tree-lined street near NoHo Arts District. Features include open living and dining area, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and caesarstone counters, crown molding, impeccable quality workmanship and vast natural light throughout the home. The master suite features a spa-like bath and includes beautiful herringbone and subway marble tile throughout, dual sink vanity with chrome fixtures from Synder Diamond, oversized shower, and French doors leading to the backyard. Additional guest bedroom plus home office. Landscaped with mature fruit trees, the back yard also includes a sizable pool and hot tub for relaxation. Includes: four hardwired security cameras, detached bonus room with bathroom, custom fences, video enabled alarm system, recessed lights, separate indoor laundry room. Pets are okay. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

