5952 Woodland View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna

As you enter the 5952 Woodland View Grand Estate and begin to approach the yard, you will be mesmerized by the breathtaking 360-degree panoramic views of the San Fernando Valley that span as far as the eye can see. You quickly realize you have arrived into a private oasis affording you a large entertainer’s yard with an oversized viewing deck, romantic sitting areas, chef’s barbeque station, gorgeous pool with jacuzzi, dry sauna, lavish landscaping, and the ultimate in exclusivity and privacy. The location could not be more ideal than on prestigious Woodland View Dr., and only a stone’s throw from all of the community’s vast amenities. This estate home is absolutely perfect for entertaining guests, enjoying life, and the very best in high-end luxurious living. The interior is of architectural splendor sprawling over 4,400 Square Feet with dramatic cathedral ceilings, soaring living spaces with abundant natural light, wine cellar, wet bar, canned lighting, ample storage options, and expensive finishes throughout, and 3 car mechanics garage. The exquisite gourmet chef’s kitchen has elegant black accents showcased by the Viking Appliances, two dishwashers, custom cabinetry, two islands, two sinks, and stunning jet-liner views. The oversized Master Wing boasts a large balcony, a grand walk-in closet, a completely updated Master Bathroom with soaking tub, and so much more. No detail has been overlooked in this very special one-of-a-kind estate.