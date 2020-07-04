All apartments in Los Angeles
5952 Woodland View Drive
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:16 PM

5952 Woodland View Drive

5952 Woodland View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5952 Woodland View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
As you enter the 5952 Woodland View Grand Estate and begin to approach the yard, you will be mesmerized by the breathtaking 360-degree panoramic views of the San Fernando Valley that span as far as the eye can see. You quickly realize you have arrived into a private oasis affording you a large entertainer’s yard with an oversized viewing deck, romantic sitting areas, chef’s barbeque station, gorgeous pool with jacuzzi, dry sauna, lavish landscaping, and the ultimate in exclusivity and privacy. The location could not be more ideal than on prestigious Woodland View Dr., and only a stone’s throw from all of the community’s vast amenities. This estate home is absolutely perfect for entertaining guests, enjoying life, and the very best in high-end luxurious living. The interior is of architectural splendor sprawling over 4,400 Square Feet with dramatic cathedral ceilings, soaring living spaces with abundant natural light, wine cellar, wet bar, canned lighting, ample storage options, and expensive finishes throughout, and 3 car mechanics garage. The exquisite gourmet chef’s kitchen has elegant black accents showcased by the Viking Appliances, two dishwashers, custom cabinetry, two islands, two sinks, and stunning jet-liner views. The oversized Master Wing boasts a large balcony, a grand walk-in closet, a completely updated Master Bathroom with soaking tub, and so much more. No detail has been overlooked in this very special one-of-a-kind estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5952 Woodland View Drive have any available units?
5952 Woodland View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5952 Woodland View Drive have?
Some of 5952 Woodland View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5952 Woodland View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5952 Woodland View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5952 Woodland View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5952 Woodland View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5952 Woodland View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5952 Woodland View Drive offers parking.
Does 5952 Woodland View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5952 Woodland View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5952 Woodland View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5952 Woodland View Drive has a pool.
Does 5952 Woodland View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5952 Woodland View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5952 Woodland View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5952 Woodland View Drive has units with dishwashers.

