5950 IRVINE Avenue

5950 Irvine Avenue
Location

5950 Irvine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Detached multi level home in trendy North Hollywood. A formal entry level with laminate wood floors can be accessed through the front door or the attached two car garage. The spacious second level features a living room with balcony and mountain views, dining area, kitchen and powder room. The open kitchen boasts an island for additional seating, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets for storage. Two of the bedrooms with en suite full bathrooms and walk in closets are on the third floor. The grand master retreat on the fourth floor includes a walk in closet and a spacious master bath with double shower and soaking tub. A laundry closet with side by side washer and dryer and a rooftop patio with Hollywood Hills views complete this home. Central AC & Heat. Landlord pays trash and gardener. Tenant pays all other utilities. This home is available for occupancy starting 6/14/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5950 IRVINE Avenue have any available units?
5950 IRVINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5950 IRVINE Avenue have?
Some of 5950 IRVINE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5950 IRVINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5950 IRVINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5950 IRVINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5950 IRVINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5950 IRVINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5950 IRVINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 5950 IRVINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5950 IRVINE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5950 IRVINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5950 IRVINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5950 IRVINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5950 IRVINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5950 IRVINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5950 IRVINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

