5950 IRVINE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Detached multi level home in trendy North Hollywood. A formal entry level with laminate wood floors can be accessed through the front door or the attached two car garage. The spacious second level features a living room with balcony and mountain views, dining area, kitchen and powder room. The open kitchen boasts an island for additional seating, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets for storage. Two of the bedrooms with en suite full bathrooms and walk in closets are on the third floor. The grand master retreat on the fourth floor includes a walk in closet and a spacious master bath with double shower and soaking tub. A laundry closet with side by side washer and dryer and a rooftop patio with Hollywood Hills views complete this home. Central AC & Heat. Landlord pays trash and gardener. Tenant pays all other utilities. This home is available for occupancy starting 6/14/19.