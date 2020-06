Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Old Hollywood Charm in this adorable studio. Just remodeled with new hardwood floors, new cabinets and counter tops in the kitchen. The bathroom has a new vanity and mirror. Community washer and dryers. Building has security cameras and intercom system. Pride of ownership building and grounds. Beautiful tree lined street and you even have a view of the Hollywood sign. This is a must see!!! NO PETS NO SMOKING