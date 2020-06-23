5931 Rhodes Ave

Amenities

dogs allowed walk in closets pool bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished walk in closets Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly

A magnificent home in Valley Village is now open for rent. - A magnificent home in Valley Village is now open as a first time rental. This stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home is being offered fully furnished or unfurnished. The home boast 2 large size bedrooms at the front of the home with the over sized master bedroom and bath on the opposite side of the home making it a great private retreat, the master bedroom boast a large walk in closet and 2 other wall to wall closets, resort style bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower and enough space in the bedroom for a seating/office area, the master bedroom opens out to the magnificent and tranquil back yard. The formal living and dining space which it's doubling as a game area at the moment, a magnificent chef kitchen with a gorgeous island and a chef pantry, family room with electric window treatment for the accordion doors to create a fabulous indoor outdoor space, the backyard boast a sparkling pool dining and seating space for all the family gatherings. This home is and entertainers delight. 3 car gated spaces. No garage accessibility. Contact us now!!



(RLNE4693258)