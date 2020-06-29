5929 Hesperia Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute 2 bedroom house in Encino Park - Property Id: 235515



Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House located on a quiet street in Encino Park. Unlike anything out there in Encino/San Fernando Valley area. This is one of the very few full houses for rent in the valley that doesn't cost 6k+. You can now have your own house in Encino for rent for half that! This house has been kept very well for many years. Not only is the house cute, but, it has a huge detached two car garage and detached single car garage for whatever you want! Literally, two separate garages for 3 separate cars! Tons of storage space! Very unique for this area! It also has a nice size backyard for gatherings or just serenity! Pets are ok too with a small deposit! Hard wood floors. Clean walls and amenities. Now is your chance to live in Encino for a budget friendly rent! House currently has tenants so scheduling will be required to see the house. House will be available to rent as of March 9. House has newer appliances including dishwasher, washing machines, and air conditioners/heat.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235515

Property Id 235515



(RLNE5611576)