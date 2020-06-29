All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5929 Hesperia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5929 Hesperia Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

5929 Hesperia Ave

5929 Hesperia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5929 Hesperia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 2 bedroom house in Encino Park - Property Id: 235515

Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House located on a quiet street in Encino Park. Unlike anything out there in Encino/San Fernando Valley area. This is one of the very few full houses for rent in the valley that doesn't cost 6k+. You can now have your own house in Encino for rent for half that! This house has been kept very well for many years. Not only is the house cute, but, it has a huge detached two car garage and detached single car garage for whatever you want! Literally, two separate garages for 3 separate cars! Tons of storage space! Very unique for this area! It also has a nice size backyard for gatherings or just serenity! Pets are ok too with a small deposit! Hard wood floors. Clean walls and amenities. Now is your chance to live in Encino for a budget friendly rent! House currently has tenants so scheduling will be required to see the house. House will be available to rent as of March 9. House has newer appliances including dishwasher, washing machines, and air conditioners/heat.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235515
Property Id 235515

(RLNE5611576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5929 Hesperia Ave have any available units?
5929 Hesperia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5929 Hesperia Ave have?
Some of 5929 Hesperia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5929 Hesperia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5929 Hesperia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5929 Hesperia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5929 Hesperia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5929 Hesperia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5929 Hesperia Ave offers parking.
Does 5929 Hesperia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5929 Hesperia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5929 Hesperia Ave have a pool?
No, 5929 Hesperia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5929 Hesperia Ave have accessible units?
No, 5929 Hesperia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5929 Hesperia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5929 Hesperia Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College