All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5925 Satsuma Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5925 Satsuma Avenue
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

5925 Satsuma Avenue

5925 Satsuma Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5925 Satsuma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this elegant North Hollywood bungalow was COMPLETELY RENOVATED less than two years ago! Huge yard with fruit trees, 2 car-detached garage, and covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Located less than a mile from the center of the Arts District, and convenient to the Magnolia Park area of Burbank and Porto's! Traditional floor plan combines classic touches with modern convenience. Newer laminate floors installed in the common areas and bedrooms with stylish wood-style tile flooring in the bath, kitchen and laundry room. The fully equipped kitchen features newer designer appliances itchen with new 5-burner stove, microwave, French-door refrigerator and dishwasher. Newer central air conditioning and heat, and newer insulation, copper plumbing, and updated electrical service and new wiring. Both bedrooms feature ceiling fans. There is plenty of shelving inside the garage and also a large storage shed behind the garage for tenant's use. Available for one-year OR longer at this price! This isn't the home for you? I am a leasing expert- let Upscale Lease LA help you! Call or email me and tell me what you're looking for and where, I'll promptly compile and email you the possibilities, make showing appointments, and show you those that you're interested in. I'll negotiate the deal on your behalf, counsel on the application package, and prepare all the necessary lease paperwork. Give me a call or email me! 818 903 2666 or Siegelsells@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 Satsuma Avenue have any available units?
5925 Satsuma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5925 Satsuma Avenue have?
Some of 5925 Satsuma Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 Satsuma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Satsuma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Satsuma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5925 Satsuma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5925 Satsuma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5925 Satsuma Avenue offers parking.
Does 5925 Satsuma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 Satsuma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Satsuma Avenue have a pool?
No, 5925 Satsuma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5925 Satsuma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5925 Satsuma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Satsuma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5925 Satsuma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College