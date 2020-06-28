5925 Satsuma Avenue

Amenities

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this elegant North Hollywood bungalow was COMPLETELY RENOVATED less than two years ago! Huge yard with fruit trees, 2 car-detached garage, and covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Located less than a mile from the center of the Arts District, and convenient to the Magnolia Park area of Burbank and Porto's! Traditional floor plan combines classic touches with modern convenience. Newer laminate floors installed in the common areas and bedrooms with stylish wood-style tile flooring in the bath, kitchen and laundry room. The fully equipped kitchen features newer designer appliances itchen with new 5-burner stove, microwave, French-door refrigerator and dishwasher. Newer central air conditioning and heat, and newer insulation, copper plumbing, and updated electrical service and new wiring. Both bedrooms feature ceiling fans. There is plenty of shelving inside the garage and also a large storage shed behind the garage for tenant's use. Available for one-year OR longer at this price! This isn't the home for you? I am a leasing expert- let Upscale Lease LA help you! Call or email me and tell me what you're looking for and where, I'll promptly compile and email you the possibilities, make showing appointments, and show you those that you're interested in. I'll negotiate the deal on your behalf, counsel on the application package, and prepare all the necessary lease paperwork. Give me a call or email me! 818 903 2666 or Siegelsells@gmail.com.