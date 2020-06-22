5921 Fallbrook Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful charming single story ranch home on a large lot with a pool and a built in BBQ island for your entertainments. You enter into a private gated entrance and ample front yard. Hardwood floors throughout the home, recessed lighting, wood burning fireplace and gorgeous view of the back yard and the pool. The living room through the sliding window opens into the back yard for exquisite gathering and entertainment. The dining area and the kitchen are adjacent making the space roomy and livable. The home features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with its a beautiful den and a fireplace which can be the third bedroom. This home is close the major shopping centers and The Village. Saves you time by being minutes away from the 101 FREEWAY so that you have more time to enjoy life.