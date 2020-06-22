All apartments in Los Angeles
5921 Fallbrook Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5921 Fallbrook Avenue

5921 N Fallbrook Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5921 N Fallbrook Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful charming single story ranch home on a large lot with a pool and a built in BBQ island for your entertainments. You enter into a private gated entrance and ample front yard. Hardwood floors throughout the home, recessed lighting, wood burning fireplace and gorgeous view of the back yard and the pool. The living room through the sliding window opens into the back yard for exquisite gathering and entertainment. The dining area and the kitchen are adjacent making the space roomy and livable. The home features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with its a beautiful den and a fireplace which can be the third bedroom. This home is close the major shopping centers and The Village. Saves you time by being minutes away from the 101 FREEWAY so that you have more time to enjoy life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 Fallbrook Avenue have any available units?
5921 Fallbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5921 Fallbrook Avenue have?
Some of 5921 Fallbrook Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 Fallbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5921 Fallbrook Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 Fallbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5921 Fallbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5921 Fallbrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 5921 Fallbrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5921 Fallbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 Fallbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 Fallbrook Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5921 Fallbrook Avenue has a pool.
Does 5921 Fallbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5921 Fallbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 Fallbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5921 Fallbrook Avenue has units with dishwashers.
