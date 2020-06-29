5919 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Be in the right part of town! This gated Hollywood Studio/1 bed with 1 Bath is perfect and ready for move-in. Remodeled, fresh paint, recessed lights, ceiling fans. Indoor laundry area, w/washer included (no warranty), Gas stove and refrigerator. 1 parking space off street. Has Divider to create 2 rooms or have as open area. SUPER VALUE. Close to large multinational companies such as; Netflix, Capitol Records, LA Film School, Sunset Bronson Studios, Emerson College and coming soon The Hollywood Central Park.