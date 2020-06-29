All apartments in Los Angeles
5919 Lexington Avenue

Location

5919 Lexington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Be in the right part of town! This gated Hollywood Studio/1 bed with 1 Bath is perfect and ready for move-in. Remodeled, fresh paint, recessed lights, ceiling fans. Indoor laundry area, w/washer included (no warranty), Gas stove and refrigerator. 1 parking space off street. Has Divider to create 2 rooms or have as open area. SUPER VALUE. Close to large multinational companies such as; Netflix, Capitol Records, LA Film School, Sunset Bronson Studios, Emerson College and coming soon The Hollywood Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5919 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
5919 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5919 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 5919 Lexington Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5919 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5919 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5919 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5919 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5919 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5919 Lexington Avenue offers parking.
Does 5919 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5919 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5919 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 5919 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5919 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5919 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5919 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5919 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
