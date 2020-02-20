All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5913 Fountain Avenue

5913 Fountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5913 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Take a look at this marvelous 2.5 bed/2 bath single family home in a great Hollywood location!

This unit, built in 1922, was previously used as a 'Day House' for local actors to relax when not on the nearby studio sets. It features modern upgrades like central air conditioning and new flooring, yet maintains the classy and cozy feel of the traditional “Bungalow” style home.

The kitchen is completely new and comes fully equipped with new appliances such as refrigerator, stove, range. It also features bar top counters, front facing windows, and an off-shoot dining area perfect for guests or family!

The bedrooms are spacious enough for any bed, and have windows that bring in lots of sunlight. The sliding closets ensure plenty of space for your wardrobe and much more. The master bedroom has its own bathroom. There is also an extra room that can be used as an office or additional bedroom!

The living room area has an open layout; great for a number of configurations. There's also an enclosed patio area; perfect for entertaining guests!

Parking is available in the driveway (up to 4 cars) or on the street. Washer and dryer hookups are also available.
5913 Fountain Avenue has a Walk Score of 80 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable; so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Notably, the Larchmont shopping area is close by, as is KTLA studios.

This location is in the Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Griffith Park, Hollywood Playground, Hollywood Recreation Center and Rudolph Valentino Memorial.

Nearby schools include Joseph Le Conte Middle School, Hollywood Primary Center and Academic Performance Excellence Academy. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Coffee Commissary and Dreams Cafe & Bar. There are 83 restaurants within a 15 minute walk including Tamarind Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 Fountain Avenue have any available units?
5913 Fountain Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5913 Fountain Avenue have?
Some of 5913 Fountain Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 Fountain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Fountain Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Fountain Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5913 Fountain Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5913 Fountain Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5913 Fountain Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5913 Fountain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 Fountain Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Fountain Avenue have a pool?
No, 5913 Fountain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5913 Fountain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5913 Fountain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Fountain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5913 Fountain Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
