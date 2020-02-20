Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking playground

Take a look at this marvelous 2.5 bed/2 bath single family home in a great Hollywood location!



This unit, built in 1922, was previously used as a 'Day House' for local actors to relax when not on the nearby studio sets. It features modern upgrades like central air conditioning and new flooring, yet maintains the classy and cozy feel of the traditional “Bungalow” style home.



The kitchen is completely new and comes fully equipped with new appliances such as refrigerator, stove, range. It also features bar top counters, front facing windows, and an off-shoot dining area perfect for guests or family!



The bedrooms are spacious enough for any bed, and have windows that bring in lots of sunlight. The sliding closets ensure plenty of space for your wardrobe and much more. The master bedroom has its own bathroom. There is also an extra room that can be used as an office or additional bedroom!



The living room area has an open layout; great for a number of configurations. There's also an enclosed patio area; perfect for entertaining guests!



Parking is available in the driveway (up to 4 cars) or on the street. Washer and dryer hookups are also available.

5913 Fountain Avenue has a Walk Score of 80 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable; so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Notably, the Larchmont shopping area is close by, as is KTLA studios.



This location is in the Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Griffith Park, Hollywood Playground, Hollywood Recreation Center and Rudolph Valentino Memorial.



Nearby schools include Joseph Le Conte Middle School, Hollywood Primary Center and Academic Performance Excellence Academy. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Coffee Commissary and Dreams Cafe & Bar. There are 83 restaurants within a 15 minute walk including Tamarind Ave.