Really more a house than an apartment this very large 3 bedroom 2 bath , 2 sotry half of a duplex also features master suite with walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms one with a walk-in closet, large open kitchen, huge dining room and family room , large grassy yard, newer paint in and out, many car parking on a driveway and one car garge parking , newer washer and dryer and range, central heat and AC. Easy to show