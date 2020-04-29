5900 Murietta Ave 105

Amenities
5900 Murietta Ave. - Property Id: 137381
Amazing Opportunity *ONE MONTH FREE RENT* To a privately owned and professionally managed condo, apartment home is conveniently located in the suburban neighborhood. Situated in a quiet neighborhood this condo serves as the perfect for you.
*Newly Renovated Home *Complete with laminated wood floors *Stone tiled floors bathroom*Bright sunny large windows*Spacious living room *Master bedroom*2nd Beds*Central AIR Conditioner (cool and heat)*With Electric Stove Range
*Dishwasher*Kitchen disposal *Kitchen Sink & Faucet
*Cabinets and Storage plenty *Refrigerator *Laundry on Site *Privet Balcony (w/street view)*With a peek a boo mountain view *(2)Assigned Parking covered and gated*Privet Garage Storage Space *Vented Hood *Walk-in closets/cabinets*Control alarm/monitor system*Tub Shower*Two1.1/2 bathrooms*New Lights and Fixtures *Window coverings blinds *Trash Dumpster
Parking, Trash, and water included.
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS ON SITE! SORRY...NO Sec8 NO PETS NO SMOKING ALLOWED!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137381p
No Pets Allowed
