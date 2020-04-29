All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5900 Murietta Ave 105
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

5900 Murietta Ave 105

5900 Murietta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5900 Murietta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5900 Murietta Ave. - Property Id: 137381

Amazing Opportunity *ONE MONTH FREE RENT* To a privately owned and professionally managed condo, apartment home is conveniently located in the suburban neighborhood. Situated in a quiet neighborhood this condo serves as the perfect for you.
*Newly Renovated Home *Complete with laminated wood floors *Stone tiled floors bathroom*Bright sunny large windows*Spacious living room *Master bedroom*2nd Beds*Central AIR Conditioner (cool and heat)*With Electric Stove Range
*Dishwasher*Kitchen disposal *Kitchen Sink & Faucet
*Cabinets and Storage plenty *Refrigerator *Laundry on Site *Privet Balcony (w/street view)*With a peek a boo mountain view *(2)Assigned Parking covered and gated*Privet Garage Storage Space *Vented Hood *Walk-in closets/cabinets*Control alarm/monitor system*Tub Shower*Two1.1/2 bathrooms*New Lights and Fixtures *Window coverings blinds *Trash Dumpster
Parking, Trash, and water included.
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS ON SITE! SORRY...NO Sec8 NO PETS NO SMOKING ALLOWED!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137381p
Property Id 137381

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5022699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Murietta Ave 105 have any available units?
5900 Murietta Ave 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5900 Murietta Ave 105 have?
Some of 5900 Murietta Ave 105's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Murietta Ave 105 currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Murietta Ave 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Murietta Ave 105 pet-friendly?
No, 5900 Murietta Ave 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5900 Murietta Ave 105 offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Murietta Ave 105 offers parking.
Does 5900 Murietta Ave 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 Murietta Ave 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Murietta Ave 105 have a pool?
No, 5900 Murietta Ave 105 does not have a pool.
Does 5900 Murietta Ave 105 have accessible units?
No, 5900 Murietta Ave 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Murietta Ave 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 Murietta Ave 105 has units with dishwashers.
