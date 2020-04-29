5900 Murietta Ave 105

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

5900 Murietta Ave. - Property Id: 137381



Amazing Opportunity *ONE MONTH FREE RENT* To a privately owned and professionally managed condo, apartment home is conveniently located in the suburban neighborhood. Situated in a quiet neighborhood this condo serves as the perfect for you.

*Newly Renovated Home *Complete with laminated wood floors *Stone tiled floors bathroom*Bright sunny large windows*Spacious living room *Master bedroom*2nd Beds*Central AIR Conditioner (cool and heat)*With Electric Stove Range

*Dishwasher*Kitchen disposal *Kitchen Sink & Faucet

*Cabinets and Storage plenty *Refrigerator *Laundry on Site *Privet Balcony (w/street view)*With a peek a boo mountain view *(2)Assigned Parking covered and gated*Privet Garage Storage Space *Vented Hood *Walk-in closets/cabinets*Control alarm/monitor system*Tub Shower*Two1.1/2 bathrooms*New Lights and Fixtures *Window coverings blinds *Trash Dumpster

Parking, Trash, and water included.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS ON SITE! SORRY...NO Sec8 NO PETS NO SMOKING ALLOWED!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137381p

Property Id 137381



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5022699)