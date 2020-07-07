5853 Mcdonie Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Take a closer look at this captivating 1,800-square-foot house in the vibrant Woodland Hills-Warner Center neighborhood in Woodland Hills now!



This unfurnished house has 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 nice bathrooms; and parking along the driveway and in front of the house. The bright and airy interior features include hardwood and tile floors, a shed ceiling in the living room, a hot bar, a Jacuzzi, a pub, and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, a smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as garbage disposal, oven/range, gas cooktop, and dishwasher. The bright and airy bedrooms have built-in closets with mirror doors. A shower and bathtub with sliding frosted glass door, corner bathtub, vanity cabinet sinks with mirrors, and functional toilets are in the bathrooms. There are a hookup washer and dryer available along with installed central air conditioning and heating for climate control.



Exterior has a gravel and brick-paved yard and patio, perfect for parties or outdoor activities with family and friends. The tenant will take care of the yard (negotiable). Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. The owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant pays electricity, gas, water, and sewage. 50% landscaping fee but negotiable.



Nearby Parks: Woodland Hills Recreation Center, Warner Ranch Park, and Shadow Ranch Park.



Nearby Schools:

Calvert Charter For Enriched Studies - 0.61 mile, 5/10

William Howard Taft Senior High School - 0.57 mile, 7/10

William Howard Taft Senior High School - 0.57 mile, 7/10

Chime Institute's Schwarzenegger Community - 1 mile, 5/10



Bus lines:

152 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

161 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile

Commuter Express 423 - 0.6 mile

164 Metro Local Line - 0.7 mile



(RLNE5277901)