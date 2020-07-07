All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

5853 Mcdonie Avenue

5853 Mc Donie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5853 Mc Donie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Take a closer look at this captivating 1,800-square-foot house in the vibrant Woodland Hills-Warner Center neighborhood in Woodland Hills now!

This unfurnished house has 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 nice bathrooms; and parking along the driveway and in front of the house. The bright and airy interior features include hardwood and tile floors, a shed ceiling in the living room, a hot bar, a Jacuzzi, a pub, and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, a smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as garbage disposal, oven/range, gas cooktop, and dishwasher. The bright and airy bedrooms have built-in closets with mirror doors. A shower and bathtub with sliding frosted glass door, corner bathtub, vanity cabinet sinks with mirrors, and functional toilets are in the bathrooms. There are a hookup washer and dryer available along with installed central air conditioning and heating for climate control.

Exterior has a gravel and brick-paved yard and patio, perfect for parties or outdoor activities with family and friends. The tenant will take care of the yard (negotiable). Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. The owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant pays electricity, gas, water, and sewage. 50% landscaping fee but negotiable.

Nearby Parks: Woodland Hills Recreation Center, Warner Ranch Park, and Shadow Ranch Park.

Nearby Schools:
Calvert Charter For Enriched Studies - 0.61 mile, 5/10
William Howard Taft Senior High School - 0.57 mile, 7/10
Chime Institute's Schwarzenegger Community - 1 mile, 5/10

Bus lines:
152 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
161 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile
Commuter Express 423 - 0.6 mile
164 Metro Local Line - 0.7 mile

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5853 Mcdonie Avenue have any available units?
5853 Mcdonie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5853 Mcdonie Avenue have?
Some of 5853 Mcdonie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5853 Mcdonie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5853 Mcdonie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5853 Mcdonie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5853 Mcdonie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5853 Mcdonie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5853 Mcdonie Avenue offers parking.
Does 5853 Mcdonie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5853 Mcdonie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5853 Mcdonie Avenue have a pool?
No, 5853 Mcdonie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5853 Mcdonie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5853 Mcdonie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5853 Mcdonie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5853 Mcdonie Avenue has units with dishwashers.

